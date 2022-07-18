(Bloomberg) -- Financial news and information business Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc has agreed to sell itself to a private equity consortium for about £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion)

Euromoney shareholders will receive £14.61 per share from Luxembourg-based private equity manager Astorg Asset Management Sarl and British firm Epiris LLP, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Euromoney had announced the talks last month.

The deal is a 34% premium to Euromoney’s share price on June 17, the day before the discussions were disclosed. The buyout companies will separate Euromoney into two businesses, hiving off Fastmarkets to become a stand-alone unit that will be owned by Astorg, they said in the statement. The remaining Euromoney businesses will be majority controlled by Epiris.

London-based Euromoney sells subscriptions to financial professionals and also runs events, a business line which rivals like Informa Plc are seeing bounce back as global pandemic restrictions lift.

