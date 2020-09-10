(Bloomberg) -- Euronext NV is preparing to submit a bid as soon as this week for Borsa Italiana SpA together with an Italian state-owned lender, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The offer is set to value the business, which is owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, at about 3.5 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to 4 billion euros, according to the people. Euronext has agreed to a joint bid with Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, which would get about an 8% stake in Euronext if the deal is successful, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Rival exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG is also planning to make an offer for Borsa Italiana, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the suitors could still decide against lodging bids, the people said. Other bidders could also emerge for the business, according to the people.

Borsa Italiana is seen as a strategic asset in Italy due to its ownership of MTS SpA, a platform used to trade government bonds. Milan-based bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA may join Euronext’s bidding group and get a stake in the continental bourse owner as part of the deal, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Representatives for CDP, Deutsche Boerse, Euronext, LSE and the Italian Treasury declined to comment.

