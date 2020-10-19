(Bloomberg) -- Trading in all stocks and derivatives on Euronext NV markets has been halted because of a technical issue, the biggest outage to hit the exchange operator in two years.

“We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading,” the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement.

Stocks including L’Oreal SA, LVMH and Kering SA in Paris were halted as of 9:49 a.m. Paris time on Monday. The glitch also affected Euronext markets in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Ireland. Trading in Euronext’s other market, Oslo, wasn’t affected.

Before trading resumes there will be a pre-opening phase of at least 15 minutes, the company said.

The halt is the broadest since trading was stopped on Oct. 29, 2018, for a technical problem tied to what the company called its “market monitoring tools.” In September last year, Euronext also halted trading in equity options in Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris.

“In the last 12-18 months we have seen a raft of technical problems with respect to technology,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK Plc, said on Bloomberg radio. “It suggests to me there’s a potential for a little bit of underinvestment in terms of the technology.”

Stocks traded on Euronext markets make up about 22% of the components in the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

Euronext and two Italian lenders this month agreed to buy Borsa Italiana from London Stock Exchange Group Plc for more than 4.33 billion euros ($5.1 billion), a deal set to create the largest listing venue in Europe.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange also halted trading for an entire day this month, the worst-ever outage in the world’s third-biggest equity market. Japan Exchange Group Inc., the operator of the TSE, said Oct. 1 the problem occurred due to a failed switchover to backups following a hardware breakdown.

