(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands should be careful not to lose its appeal and risk alienating international companies through measures such as reducing tax breaks on expatriate salaries, the head of listings at Euronext Amsterdam has warned.

While René van Vlerken sees the current business environment as attractive, he believes the tax regime is coming “under threat.” Certain government decisions and considerations give reasons for companies to “reconsider doing global business from the Netherlands,” he said during a roundtable event at the city’s stock exchange this week.

The Dutch parliament approved in October a proposal to cut a benefit that exempts 30% of an expat’s salary from income tax for five years.

“The Dutch government apparently feels that having international companies here is becoming less relevant and less urgent than perhaps 10 years ago,” said Van Vlerken.

Several international companies including technology investor Prosus NV and Universal Music Group NV, the record label for artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake, have opted to list on the Dutch exchange in recent years. Spanish infrastructure operator Ferrovial SE last year moved its headquarters to the Netherlands and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Spanish stock exchanges, with the eventual aim of listing on the Nasdaq.

The business climate, corporate law, tax regime and working environment have been seen as favorable factors to draw international companies to set up office in the Netherlands.

The Dutch state has, however, of late proposed measures to limit the number of international students amid the plans to shrink tax breaks on expatriate workers’ salaries. ASML Holding NV, Europe’s most valuable technology firm, has said this would impact Dutch competitiveness.

Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens in a parliamentary debate this month said the Netherlands sometimes treats its businesses “very carelessly” in terms of regulatory pressure and removal of certain tax rules. “As a result, we are weakening our business environment. That is not without risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Euronext Amsterdam, which has an aggregate market capitalization of $1.6 trillion, or 21% of the value of all Euronext-listed shares, has seen a recovery in the IPO climate, Van Vlerken noted.

Athens-headquartered night vision systems maker Theon International Plc earlier this month became the Dutch city’s first IPO in nearly two years. It was the fourth largest IPO in Europe in February, joining the crop led by the $802 million Athens International Airport SA share sale and German industrial machinery maker Renk Group AG’s $536 million debut, bolstering the sense of confidence in the pipeline of listings to come this year.

“You see things starting to move here. I’m quite optimistic, at least for the next few quarters,” Van Vlerken said.

--With assistance from Diederik Baazil.

