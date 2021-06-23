(Bloomberg) -- Europcar Mobility Group has rejected a bid from Volkswagen AG valuing the auto-rental firm at about 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

A consortium led by the German carmaker offered about 44 euro cents per share for Europcar earlier this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Europcar, which is controlled by group of hedge funds, views the proposal as too low, the people said.

A bid of 44 cents per share would represent about a 12% premium to Europcar’s Tuesday closing price. Shares of Europcar have fallen 9% in Paris trading this year, giving the company a market value of about 1.9 billion euros. The firm filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in December.

VW is interested in gaining access to Europcar’s infrastructure and technology in a bet on the future of mobility services, the people said. The German carmaker isn’t currently planning to raise its offer, though that could still change, the people said.

A representative for VW declined to comment, while Europcar’s media team didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Representatives for Europcar’s biggest shareholders, Anchorage Capital Group and Marathon Asset Management, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

