(Bloomberg) -- Europe is accelerating steps to roll back coronavirus restrictions as efforts to control the fast-spreading omicron variant have been largely futile.

Under pressure from a pandemic-weary public, politicians across the region are deeming many public-health measures increasingly unnecessary. Italy, Switzerland and Finland are set to join Denmark, Ireland and France in easing the bulk of restrictions on public life. Norway also relaxed most rules.

While the virus continues to spread rapidly across the continent -- with more than 2.4 million cases over the past two days -- the alert level has dropped. Health-care systems are proving resilient because omicron causes milder symptoms and most people are protected by vaccines.

Germany is one of the few outliers. Europe’s largest economy has shown little inclination to loosen measures that bar unvaccinated people from restaurants, cinemas and non-essential shops. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a Harvard-trained epidemiologist, has warned that cases won’t peak until mid-February.

The mood is different elsewhere in Europe, where stable-to-declining hospitalization rates are seen as an invitation to ease pandemic rules.

“We should discuss whether it’s time for us to take a different viewpoint and start unwinding restrictions even with a high number of infections,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters before talks in Helsinki to discuss the pace of removing restrictions. “I hope that we can be rid of restrictions during February.”

‘Lemming Syndrome’

Despite the moves, public-health experts warn that the risk from Covid-19 isn’t over and that more-harmful variants can still emerge, leaving people exposed to the disease without proper precautions. The World Health Organization has urged governments to ease gradually where possible and to continue to make use of social distancing and mask wearing to prevent a resurgence.

“My greatest fear at the moment is that countries have a lemming syndrome now,” Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a media briefing. While some countries may indeed have leeway to adapt measures, “others may choose that because there’s political pressure,” he added.

Switzerland is expected on Wednesday to announce plans to begin easing measures. Hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have remained stable, even as case numbers soar to records.

The Swiss government could move to eliminate work-from-home obligations and reduce or scrap quarantine periods for those who come into contact with infected people. It’s also eyeing an eventual withdrawal of the need for a Covid pass proving vaccination or recovery to visit restaurants.

Belgium’s Red Zone

In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration will meet Wednesday to discuss how to ease curbs amid a slow-but-steady decrease in daily cases.

The government will focus on streamlining quarantine rules for schools and children, who currently face up to 10 days of isolation in case of a positive test, according to people familiar with the matter. A cabinet meeting later in Rome should cut the isolation time to five days for vaccinated children, said the people, who asked not to be identified prior to the decision.

France’s looser rules went into effect on Wednesday, ending mandatory work-from-home rules, eliminating requirements on face masks outdoors and lifting attendance limits in stadiums and theaters.

In Norway, limits on guests at private gatherings, a curb on the service of alcohol in bars and restaurants, and testing after arriving at the border have all been removed, as the country bets high vaccination rates will be enough to shield the health system from overloading.

Like Germany, Belgium remains an outlier with most of the country in the so-called red zone, which includes mandatory work-from-home rules and limits on restaurants and bars. Belgian media predict hospitalization rates could fall enough to allow easing later this month.

