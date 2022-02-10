(Bloomberg) -- The European Union wants to establish a new crisis response system to defend against threats in space as well boost its capabilities to ward off hybrid and cyber attacks.

By the end of the year, the EU will explore the possibility of activating “solidarity, mutual assistance, and crisis response mechanisms in case of attacks originating from space or threats to space based assets,” according to a draft European Commission document seen by Bloomberg. The paper, due to be unveiled next week, could still change.

The document outlines ways the EU’s executive can contribute to the bloc’s so-called Strategic Compass, which sketches out defense priorities and aims to establish a joint military force by 2025. Leaders are due to endorse a final version of the plan in March but efforts to boost military capability have already met opposition from some countries wary of any move that could conflict with NATO’s remit.

The EU initiative comes as tension between Russia and the West has reinvigorated the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, officials say. Both sides are clashing over Moscow’s military build-up at Ukraine’s borders, even as Russia continues to deny any intention to invade.

A commission spokesperson declined to comment on the draft before it becomes public.

As part of its defense plans, the commission said it would enlarge an existing threat response mechanism under its Galileo geopositioning system to incorporate the EU’s space program.

The EU also wants to establish new platforms to share cyber threat intelligence as well as identify gaps to address hybrid threats and boost investments in defense research, according to the document. In addition, the commission calls on European countries not to restrict each other from exporting abroad any military equipment and technology that was developed in cooperation.

