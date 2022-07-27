(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is now closer than ever to overhauling a power market that’s buckling under the weight of a once-in-a-generation energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Spain’s top energy official.

Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera said a proposal by Greece to decouple natural gas and electricity prices reflects a year-old warning by Madrid that the continent’s energy regulations have severe limitations in times of crises.

“We are at an inflection point in a year so tense and with so much shared concern that today it is possible to open a debate that was impossible to open a year ago,” Ribera, who is in charge of Spanish energy policy, said during an interview. “I think we still need to find a shared common ground between all of us and that could take some time.”

Surging gas prices have forced European governments to rethink so-called marginal pricing -- where the most expensive megawatt needed to satisfy demand, currently from natural gas, sets the price for all generation. Under the Greek proposal, electricity produced from renewables, hydro and nuclear would be separated into one basket while gas and other fossil fuels would be priced separately.

The proposal, which was received with “nuanced caution” by some European ministers this week, adds momentum to the debate as the European Commission prepares a blueprint to redesign the market in October, Ribera said. Any solution needs to consider each nation’s energy structure, but a growing chorus of countries, such as Italy and France, are now calling for reform.

The climate-change expert led a successful drive to temporarily cap the price of gas used for energy generation in Spain and Portugal. The measure has kept power bills lower than those in other parts of Europe but they are still inflated relative to historical levels.

Speaking from the environmental-transition ministry with the windows flung open to save on energy despite the scorching heat, Ribera said gas prices could remain high for years and European governments cannot keep spending billions in public funds to bailout struggling energy firms.

Benchmark European gas prices have soared fivefold in the past year, propelling inflation to record highs and threatening to sink the continent into a recession just as it emerged from the worst of the pandemic.

Oil-Price Cap

While Europe is moving closer to changing energy regulation, joint support for a U.S. plan to cap the price of Russian oil exports appears more elusive, Ribera said.

“A decision is not yet mature at this moment,” said Ribera, adding that are concerns about the effects a cap could have on the price of diesel, which could be used a substitute for gas in industrial plants.

The US is trying to rally support in Europe for a plan to limit Russia’s oil revenues while minimizing the impact on Western economies. Last month, US and its allies discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.

