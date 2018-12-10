(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy saw growth cut in half in the third quarter, and rising risks from global trade and weakening momentum are casting a shadow over the outlook. The European Central Bank will issue new projections on Thursday that will show how prospects for the next three years have changed. Any revisions are unlikely to derail policy makers’ plans to halt bond buying later this month -- after three years and purchases of 2.6 trillion euros ($3 trillion).

