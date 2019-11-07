(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s new-bond sales will break the full-year issuance record with more than seven weeks in hand, even as two deal postponements signaled that investors may be overwhelmed by the flood of deals.

The 2019 tally will surpass 1.28 trillion euros ($1.42 trillion) on Thursday, helped by nearly 12 billion euros of offerings from companies including Apple Inc., Bayer AG, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. That’s enough to top 2017’s record and a jump of 13% versus the whole last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Issuers including record-setting U.S. borrowers have flocked to Europe’s bond market this year to lock in ultra-low borrowing costs ahead of risks such as trade wars, Brexit and possible recessions. Recent central-bank stimulus measure have also driven down spreads, stoking a still-thick pipeline of deals including the likes of Bureau Veritas SA, Harley-Davidson Inc. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“Everybody is in need of cheap money,” said Thomas Neuhold, a portfolio manager at Gutmann Kapitalanlage AG, which oversees about 9 billion euros. It’s “an easy win” for treasurers to replace costly old notes nearing maturity with cheaper new bonds, he said.

Apple will sell two billion euros of green bonds on Thursday, adding to a surge of U.S. non-financial company deals in the currency this year. U.S. corporates including Medtronic Plc, Danaher Corp. and International Business Machines Corp. have already sold more than 80 billion euros of notes, or more than double 2018’s full-year total.

“There has been a massive increase in reverse Yankee supply, which took everyone by surprise,” said Marc Baigneres, head of western Europe, Japan & Australia investment-grade finance at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Every U.S. client that has assets in euro in their accounts is taking advantage of the overall rate differential to lower their interest expenses.”

This year’s sales rush may be starting to overwhelm investors, after two companies were said to postpone transactions Thursday. Nykredit Realkredit A/S halted a 500 million-euro sale of senior non-preferred notes after tightening in pricing to 90 to 95 basis points above midwaps at guidance, inside an opening target of about 100 basis points, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. French transportation company Bollore SA postponed a euro notes sale “to ensure successful execution for both the issuer and investors,” a person familiar with that transaction said. Neither company was immediately available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Euro investment-grade borrowing costs have dropped below 0.5% this year, compared with almost 3% in the dollar market, based on Bloomberg Barclays index data.

More emerging market issuers have also sold euro notes this year, including sovereign sales from China, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

