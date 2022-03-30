(Bloomberg) -- European bonds slid, led by shorter maturities, as traders bet hotter-than-expected inflation readings will force the European Central Bank to end its era of negative rates sooner than previously anticipated.

German two-year yields, among the most sensitive to changes in the key policy rate, are on course for their first close above zero since 2014. Meanwhile, traders brought forward bets for monetary tightening, seeing the ECB deposit rate climbing to zero in October from minus 0.5% currently.

The moves come after data on Wednesday showed Spanish inflation surged at the fastest rate in almost four decades, outstripping economist expectations. A report from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia signaled another overshoot for national figures, which will be published later. Euro-area inflation is due Friday.

“There are certainly upside risks to the euro-area inflation later,” said Danske Bank A/S chief analyst Piet Christiansen, who sees two-year European rates underperforming five-year equivalents. “I don’t think it will trigger a significant change to the ECB stance at the April meeting, but this definitely raises the risk of an even more aggressive June meeting.”

European government debt has been at the center of a historic selloff across global bond markets. Inflation that was already surging has been fanned further by the war in Ukraine, accelerating investors’ preparation for the end of ultra-accommodative monetary policy in the region.

Traders are wagering the ECB will raise rates by quarter-point increments twice by October, compared with previous bets for December. The German bond curve bear-flattened as shorter maturities lagged, while euro-area bonds more broadly underperformed U.S. and U.K. peers. The euro rallied as much as 0.4% to $1.1135.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.