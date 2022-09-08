(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s bonds slid after the European Central Bank said it would remove a cap on how much interest government deposits can earn as it lifted rates above 0% for the first time in a decade.

The ECB said that it would temporarily remove a 0% cap for remunerating government deposits. That reduces the incentive to shift billions of euros of public money from cash into short-term debt, driving a selloff that took the yield on two-year German bonds up 23 basis points to 1.33%, its second biggest jump since 2011.

The step is part of the ECB’s mission to ensure that its monetary policy moves filter through to the real economy, following signs that high levels of liquidity were depressing money market rates. That situation could have been worsened with another flood of government cash, endangering policy maker efforts to damp financial conditions.

“For the best part of the last 10 years they have worried about keeping rates low enough,” said Andrew Mulliner, head of global aggregate strategies at Janus Henderson. “Now the challenge will be ensuring interest rates remain at levels that are consistent with the ECB’s desired policy level.”

Demand for scarce high quality assets has been a key driver of money markets in recent days. Bloomberg News previously reported fiscal authorities in Europe were considering options to reduce their cash holdings in favor of short-term securities if the 0% cap remained when the ECB’s key rate turned positive.

The ECB move reversed a widening in the so-called asset-swap spread, with the premium two-year German debt demands over equivalent interest-rate swaps falling as much as 12 basis points to 91 basis points. The ECB said government deposits can earn interest using the lower of either its deposit facility rate or the euro short-term rate, until the end of April.

Scarce Collateral

“This change will prevent an abrupt outflow of deposits into the market, at a time when some segments of the euro area repo markets are showing signs of collateral scarcity, and will allow for an in-depth assessment of how money markets are adjusting to the return to positive interest rates,” the ECB said in a statement. The 0% cap was initially introduced to encourage governments to place deposits on the market, and to assuage concerns around potential monetary financing.

While the measure may have eased asset-swap spreads, the temporary move “doesn’t change the structural supply-demand imbalance in bunds,” said Hauke Siemssen, a strategist at Commerzbank AG.

German bonds are notoriously scarce, with the proportion available to the general market at less than 20%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, based on calculations through May 2022. That’s contributed to a dynamic of collateral scarcity in the market, making it costly for traders to source specific securities in repo markets.

Historic Hike

The rule tweak followed the ECB delivering an unprecedented 75 basis-point increase to its deposit rate to tackle searing inflation. Expectations of a jumbo hike had built in the weeks prior to the meeting, with Governing Council members highlighting the need to act quickly to tame inflation running at an annual rate of over 9%. That’s despite gas shortages that threaten to push the economy into recession.

“Not too long ago, a 0.75% increase in the policy rate would have been considered a complete hiking cycle in the euro area,” said Gurpreet Gill, a macro strategist for global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “Today’s further outsized rate increase is in response to an upside surprise in recent inflation data and a more hawkish inflation outlook ahead.”

Yet the rate hike failed to provide support to the euro, which slipped below parity with the dollar, even though the ECB pledged “several” further increases. It traded down as much as 0.8% to $0.9931, as the dollar surged after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will not flinch in its efforts to curb inflation.

The ECB said Thursday’s move front-loads the transition from its highly accommodative rate policy. Money market traders are now pricing 60 basis points of hikes for the ECB’s October meeting, putting the odds of another three-quarter point increase at 40%.

“The reference to frontloading may suggest a slower pace of tightening ahead,” said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “In a way, it is still the gas story playing a role, simply because it has caused some de-linking of euro-dollar with its short-term rate dynamics and monetary policy divergence.”

