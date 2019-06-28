(Bloomberg) -- European efforts to provide Iran with economic guarantees that could prevent its potentially catastrophic exit from the 2015 nuclear deal were boosted Friday as a handful of nations said they were backing a yet-to-be finalized trade mechanism.

In a joint statement Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden said they gave the “greatest importance” to preserving the Iran accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA , and will back Instex. That’s a vehicle European powers are pushing to enable trade with the Islamic Republic to continue in the face of tough U.S. sanctions. The seven nations said it was crucial Iran “fully meets and respects” the terms of the deal but made no mention of any financial contributions.

The announcement came as senior officials from Iran and five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal met in Vienna amid attempts to prevent a collapse of the pact, which would heighten fears of a new military conflict.

Tensions have spiked in the Persian Gulf, with crippling U.S. sanctions since the Trump administration exited the 2015 accord a year ago prompting Tehran to warn it will ditch key deal components of the deal unless it’s given an economic lifeline by July 7. Attacks on shipping in the strategic waterway and the Iranian downing of an American unmanned drone have raised concerns of another Mideast war.

Uranium Cap

As it pushes back against more than a year of increasing U.S. pressure, Iran said it will incrementally drop some obligations in the 2015 pact. It had been expected to breach a 300-kilogram cap on stockpiles of low-grade uranium on Thursday but appeared to back off from the threat as European nations led efforts to avoid a permanent rupture.

The U.K., France, Germany, Russia and China have pledged to salvage the accord they helped negotiate four years ago. The European nations have been working on Instex for months but have so far been unable to launch it. On Wednesday, officials said the vehicle was being finalized in a bid to convince Iran to stay within the deal.

A European Union diplomat said on Thursday that remaining parties to JCPOA were “scrambling” to find a solution. Anticipating Friday’s joint statement, he said the backing of at least half a dozen European nations could provide Instex with “critical mass.” Still, it was far from certain the development would be enough to placate Iran, he said, asking not to be named discussing the sensitive issue.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna, an Iranian official said that Instex would only work if it was funded by European purchases of Iran’s oil. European nations are thought to be considering providing a credit line for Tehran to pay for humanitarian shipments such as food and drugs.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, on Thursday said that European nations weren’t working quickly enough to guarantee Iran could continue to trade with them despite U.S. sanctions.

“Personally, I don’t think it will be enough,” Ravanchi told reporters in New York. “It took them more than a year to put this in place, and it’s still not operational. It’s as if you have a beautiful car, you enjoy looking at it, but there’s no gas inside. So all you can do is look.”

Iran eliminated some 97% of its enriched uranium to comply with the nuclear agreement. It previously had enough material to build more than a dozen bombs. While Iran has always said its program is civilian, world powers pursued the deal because they doubted that claim.

President Donald Trump says he wants to negotiate a new deal that would also restrict Iran’s missile programs and support for armed proxies around the region, but Iran has refused to talk while its economy and -- more recently -- its leaders are under sanctions.

