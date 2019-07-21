(Bloomberg) -- After a scorching weekend across the U.S. east coast, it’s Europe’s turn to dial up the air conditioners and fans next week.

Temperatures could rise as high as 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit) by Wednesday in London and other parts of Britain, compared with about 21 Celsius now, according to the Met Office. Paris is forecast to be as hot as 38 degrees by the middle of the week, while Madrid is already baking in almost 40-degree heat.

Northwest European Forecast:

Last month was the hottest June in Europe ever, averaging more than 2 degrees Celsius above normal, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service. The smoldering month saw crops affected, wildfires flaring and driving restrictions imposed across Europe, intensifying a debate over the urgency of action on climate change.

Sizzling Sahara Blast Triggers Record Heatwave Across Europe

In the U.S., the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the east coast and said peak temperature could be near 100 Fahrenheit later on Sunday.

