(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drugs regulator cleared new Covid-19 vaccine options for children, recommending approval of Moderna Inc.’s shot for a younger age group and green-lighting boosters of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE immunization for teens.

The moves by the European Medicines Agency on Thursday broaden the options for age groups that have seen soaring case rates as the omicron variant sweeps the continent. The agency recommended a Pfizer-BioNTech booster “where appropriate” for children from age 12, after clearing the first two doses of the shot for the same age group last May.

The Moderna approval will cover children 6 to 11 years old, who will get half the dose given to people ages 12 and older. The vaccine will still be administered in two doses, four weeks apart. European children in that age group have had access to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot since late last year.

Covid vaccine makers are battling for market share as the surge of omicron cases ebbs. It’s still unclear exactly how many people will need additional booster shots and whether those doses have to be omicron-specific. Pfizer said this month it has $32 billion in contracts for its vaccine this year, while Moderna on Thursday said it had $19 billion worth of agreements.

The EMA recommendations will be sent to the European Commission for final approval.

