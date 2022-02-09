Europe Can’t Tap Norway for More Gas With Equinor Maxed Out

Norwegian natural gas giant Equinor ASA said it’s pumping at full tilt, meaning there’s no leeway to boost shipments to Europe in the event of a disruption to Russian supplies.

Norway’s biggest energy company, which accounts for more than 20% of the gas delivered to Europe, has ramped up output from massive North Sea fields as the region’s supply crunch pushed prices of the fuel to record highs.

“There’s nothing much more we can do,” Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. “Norway is already producing at full speed.”

European countries have approached gas exporters such as Azerbaijan and Qatar to gauge the potential for more supplies should conflict erupt over Ukraine and reduce Russian flows. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade its neighbor.

One of Equinor’s European peers, Shell Plc, said last week it stood ready to supply extra gas should shipments be disrupted.

Russian gas makes up more than a third of European demand, and the country frequently stresses it’s a reliable supplier. Deliveries continued even during the Cold War and the aftermath of the annexation of Crimea. But Europe is taking no chances.

