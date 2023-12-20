(Bloomberg) -- European car sales rose 6% in November as manufacturers continued to work through order backlogs, putting the region on course for double-digit growth this year.

New-vehicle registrations climbed for the 16th consecutive month, to 1.08 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Wednesday. Fully electric vehicles made up 17% of total deliveries.

Carmakers are feeding off pent-up demand, with tumbling inflation a relief for stretched household budgets. Bloomberg Intelligence is predicting 14% auto-sales growth in Europe this year. Still, recession risks in the euro region remain high, and EV demand has slowed as shrinking aid, patchy infrastructure and sub-par models put off buyers.

European auto sales grew despite a 5.7% drop in Germany, the region’s biggest market, after Berlin phased out subsidies for battery-powered company cars. The government also abruptly ended a stimulus program for private buyers due to the country’s unprecedented budget crisis, prompting Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Stellantis to step in with their own rebates.

After years of surging sales, signs of slower EV uptake are spreading. Volkswagen’s Audi is dialing back its EV rollout plans to avoid burdening factories and dealers amid slower sales growth. The UK has postponed its planned ban of new gasoline and diesel models by five years to 2035.

If the European Union doesn’t improve its industrial policy and automakers fail to roll out cheaper EVs soon, the bloc is unlikely to meet its end-of-decade EV targets, Citi analysts led by Harald Hendrikse said in a note.

In November, the region’s biggest carmakers mostly benefited from well-filled order books. Volkswagen’s sales rose 9.2%, with Renault SA recording a 6.5% increase. Stellantis NV’s shipments declined 2.8%.

For next year, the share of battery-powered cars in the region is expected to increase by just three percentage points, to 18% of total sales, BI analysts Gillian Davis and Michael Dean said in a note this week.

Consumers are discouraged by “high prices, range anxiety and a lack of charging points,” the analysts said.

