(Bloomberg) -- Passenger-car sales in Europe gained 10% in February as automakers including Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV fed off order backlogs, while the market share of electric vehicles stayed flat.

New-vehicle registrations rose to 995,059 units last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Thursday. Battery-powered cars didn’t manage to grab more share after demand fell in markets including Germany and Sweden.

Automakers in the region had a solid start to the year, but elevated borrowing costs and a recession in Germany, the region’s biggest car market, threaten to turn off buyers. Some countries are also phasing out state-sponsored EV incentives that for years bolstered demand.

“Subsidies shouldn’t be eternal but we need them for now,” Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said during a French Senate hearing on Wednesday. Germany’s decision in December to yank aid “destabilizes the EV market significantly and this risks leading to a certain downturn, notably for 2024.”

France last month reduced EV subsidies granted to the wealthiest half of the population and suspended a state-financed leasing plan for poorer households. In Italy, customers are holding back purchases as they await the introduction of possible new aid flagged by the government. Germany’s EV sales slumped 15% in February even as manufacturers such as Volkswagen tried to compensate for the country’s aid cuts with their own rebates.

Read More: Europe’s Biggest Car Market to See First EV Slump Since 2016

While a range of new electric models convinced a greater number of buyers in markets including France and Denmark, sub-par charging infrastructure remains a roadblock to more widespread adoption. Even a price war kicked off last year by Tesla Inc. hasn’t been enough to accelerate demand.

Customers are increasingly turning to models with a battery and an engine: Sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 12% last month, outpacing gains for not just fully electric cars but also models running on gasoline.

Manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Audi are paring back their EV strategies as a result. Renault SA, which is banking on a major product revamp this year, has been talking with peers about partnerships to make more affordable EVs.

“BEV sales have started to slow,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Gillian Davis and Michael Dean wrote in a note. Their “share of the overall market may stall this year as consumer appetite wanes.”

--With assistance from Craig Trudell.

