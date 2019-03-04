(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

Central bankers across Europe are feeling the Trump-style heat of political pressure

Scratch below the surface of the euro area’s dismal economic numbers and there’s a glimmer of hope that things could improve

A year after the election that led to Italy’s populists taking power, the economic outlook is more precarious and the warnings across Europe are growing louder

The Turkish government’s campaign of threats, fines and deep discounts to curtail runaway food inflation appears to be paying off

End is near? The U.S. and China could be close to a deal that would cancel most of the U.S.-imposed tariffs, say people familiar with the discussions

Beijing agenda. Here are three charts outlining battles for President Xi Jinping as the National People’s Congress meetings get underway in Beijing

Pile-on. Asian factory sentiment gauges have taken another turn lower, with Taiwan and South Korea on Monday adding to a run of lousy figures across the region

Deal bonanza. Indonesia is chasing trade pacts with about a dozen countries to offset the pain from the ongoing U.S.-China tensions

Deflation watch. A Bloomberg inflation barometer sees deflation for Japan as early as this summer

Week’s preview. Here’s all you need to know about the week ahead in the global economy, including a European Central Bank decision that could show them turning more dovish

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.