(Bloomberg) -- Europe is at a crossroads in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with a potential “ceasefire” in sight, according to the director for the region at the World Health Organization.

While cases and hospitalizations from the omicron-driven wave are still rising in Europe, deaths from the disease are beginning to plateau, Hans Kluge told reporters at a briefing Thursday. As the current omicron wave recedes, Europeans will have a relatively high level of immunity derived from vaccines and from previous infections.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that can bring us enduring peace,” Kluge said.

The WHO director urged a “drastic” increase in vaccinations, particularly in lower- and middle-income countries. Governments should take all necessary steps to protect the vulnerable from infection and citizens should employ personal responsibility measures such as self-quarantining and mask-wearing to stop the spread, he said.

“This context, that we have not seen so far during the pandemic, leaves us with the possibility of a long period of tranquility and much higher level of population defense against any surge in transmission even with a more violent variant,” said Kluge.

Governments from Denmark to the U.K. to Switzerland are scrapping pandemic restrictions amid the omicron wave as deaths and hospitalizations stabilize and weary citizens eye more freedoms.

That comes as the European region posted a record 12 million new cases last week, the highest weekly case incidence ever, Kluge said. Just a month into 2022, Europe has reported 30% of all its Covid cases since the pandemic started.

Kluge said that while the pandemic was not over, current conditions offer “a singular opportunity to take control.”

WHO officials said the BA.2 omicron sub-variant had been detected in 57 countries. The sub-variant appears to be more transmissible but with the same disease severity as omicron, he said, adding that more study is needed.

