(Bloomberg) -- European governments and gas traders are counting down to Thursday morning to see if Russia’s biggest pipeline to the continent will restart after maintenance.

President Vladimir Putin signaled late Tuesday that exports via the Nord Stream gas pipeline will resume at lower rates -- and with conditions. So far, orders indicate flows could be capped at 30% of capacity. But orders from buyers aren’t a guarantee of deliveries and traders will only know for sure after 6 a.m. Berlin time on Thursday, when a 10-day maintenance period ends.

Moscow has been curbing gas shipments to Europe for months, but the continent still relies on the little it’s getting to fill the retired salt caverns, aquifers and fuel depots that hold its fuel inventories. Without Russian gas, Europe is unlikely to have enough supply to warm homes and keep the lights on throughout the winter. The risk is massive economic damage.

Policy makers are preparing for the worst, with the European Union on Wednesday unveiling a plan to try to curb gas consumption by 15%. Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn even said he didn’t expect the pipeline to come back, but analysts now think Russia has more leverage if it keeps Europe guessing.

“Sending flows, but at capped levels, runs in Russia’s favor,” Tim Partridge, head of energy trading at DB Group Europe, said in a report on Wednesday. “It allows the Kremlin to continue to use the pipeline as a way of increasing volatility, while still reaping immense profits on inflated energy prices.”

European gas prices have surged over the past year, climbing to a record shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. While prices have eased since then, they are still nine times higher than the average of the past five years, boosting costs for consumers already contending with higher prices of everything from food to fuel.

Concerns about gas shortages have already spread to every market, knocking the euro to trade around parity with the dollar. A complete shutdown of Russian supplies will put Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, at the risk of losing almost 5% of its economic output, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Meanwhile, Gazprom PJSC has been flush with cash due to high gas prices, despite exports dropping to multiyear lows.

Even if supplies resume at 30% of capacity on Thursday, that’s below the 40% levels prior to Nord Stream’s maintenance. And things could still get worse. Putin said flows could decline to just 20% as soon as next week if a key pipeline part that’s been caught up in sanctions when it was sent for repairs in Canada isn’t sent home in time.

A return of gas flows through Nord Stream at 40% of capacity could send prices tumbling, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“The large number of clients that have expected the pipeline to remain at zero post maintenance suggests a sell-off in European gas prices from current levels is likely,” analysts including Samantha Dart said in a report.

