(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s eye-watering diesel prices are a painful reminder for policymakers that security of supply still matters, according to oil industry veteran, Dario Scaffardi.

“We got here because Europe has been a bit too complacent,” the former CEO of Italian oil refiner Saras SpA -- one of the biggest and most complex plants in Europe -- said in a recent phone interview. “Nobody thought it was of strategic importance to have your own refineries.”

Few understand the importance of Europe’s refiners and the diesel they produce than Scaffardi, who has spent almost 40 years in the oil industry. As Saras CEO, he led a firm that controlled not only the production of hundreds of millions of barrels of fuel at its Sardinia refinery, but also vast quantities of overseas shipments through its Geneva-based oil trading desk.

Having watched diesel prices crumble during the 2020 Covid pandemic, the end of Scaffardi’s tenure as CEO has been marked by the opposite: the cost of diesel has surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with northwest Europe’s benchmark futures contract currently at a premium of about $40 a barrel to crude oil, more than triple the five-year seasonal average.

More than 6 million barrels a day of diesel-type fuel are consumed in OECD Europe. While most of that is still made at oil refineries within the continent’s borders, a significant chunk is imported from overseas. Today, Russia is the region’s single biggest external supplier.

Vulnerable Europe

But that supply will all but disappear early next year, when European Union sanctions on seaborne deliveries from Russia come into force. That leaves Europe vulnerable. Many of the continent’s own refineries have closed in recent years and Russian barrels will almost certainly have to be replaced with cargoes from elsewhere.

What’s happening is a lesson for policymakers in going back to Cold War basics, when security of supply was important, Scaffardi said. The most critical moment will likely be toward the end of the winter, when Russian imports are due to be cut-off, he said.

“I don’t think anybody ever even imagined that there could be a blockade of Russian exports,” he said.

