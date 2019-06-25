(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s stock optimism may be short-lived as investors head into an earnings season that looks set to deliver more bad news than good.

The pace of profit downgrades is exceeding upgrades by the most since January, according to Citigroup Inc.’s earnings revisions index for continental Europe, posing a threat to this month’s equity rally spurred by dovish central bank comments. Sanford C. Bernstein strategists said on Monday that although global earnings recession isn’t their base-case scenario, there’s a “real” possibility of one in Europe amid trade-war and policy uncertainty.

Although the euro-area economy showed signs of stabilization in June amid improving manufacturing data in Germany and France, there’s growing concern that the rest of the region is sliding closer to stagnation.

“The damage from the trade war is likely to be seen most clearly in Europe. Europe is highly dependent on global trade and capex – the two components of global growth that are faltering,” said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan Asset Management.

While carmakers rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump last month delayed tariffs on imported cars from the European Union by 180 days, the unresolved issue continues to weigh on sentiment due to the industry’s importance for German and French economies.

The Stoxx Europe 600 on Tuesday was down for the third day, the longest losing streak since March. The market had rallied 4.6% through last Thursday, poised for the best monthly advance since January, before dissipating optimism over a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks at the G-20 meeting fueled some profit-taking.

More than a 180 companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index are scheduled to report earnings in the next month, with Hennes & Mauritz AB due to post second-quarter results later this week.

Banking and capital goods tend to underperform during earnings recessions, according to Bernstein, whereas consumer staples and healthcare have a “strong and consistent” track record as a hedge in such times. Energy stocks should be more resilient thanks to high dividends and balance sheets, said strategists led by Inigo Fraser-Jenkins.

