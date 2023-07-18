(Bloomberg) -- The extreme heat blanketing the Mediterranean is set to peak in parts of Italy on Tuesday, triggering fresh warnings as temperatures approach Europe’s all-time high and wildfires hit Greece.

The mercury is forecast to reach 45C (113F) in parts of Sicily, just shy of the European record of 48.8C, set at Syracuse on the Italian island in 2021. The country’s ministry of health warned of emergency heat wave conditions in 20 major cities, including Rome and Florence.

The heat that’s stifling southern Europe is being repeated across the Northern Hemisphere, as global warming triggers extreme weather events from the US to China. Fires outside Athens destroyed homes on Monday, while the smoke from blazes in Canada risks the health of vulnerable people in New York and Washington.

While two wildfires near Athens were brought under control by firefighters using jets and helicopters, the heat is disrupting transport and energy infrastructure across the region.

The blast of Saharan heat will also impact France, with the country’s meteorological agency declaring a heat wave alert peaking on Tuesday for seven regions in the southeast. That could curb the operations of the country’s nuclear fleet as warming rivers mean water can’t be used to cool some reactors without threatening fish and other wildlife.

There’s a very different outlook for northern Europe, where temperatures remain below seasonal averages. The UK and the Nordics will experience cooler weather through the next 10 days, with Stockholm more than 5C below the norm on Thursday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.