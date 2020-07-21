(Bloomberg) -- In all major advanced economies the pace of recovery has flattened as some countries approach their pre-crisis levels of activity, according to Bloomberg Economics’ daily gauges. Within that overarching trend, the gap between leading euro-area countries and the lagging U.K., U.S. and Canada has widened in the past week. Sweden, which has followed a different containment strategy, has further lost ground, and in Japan, the recovery appears to be stalling.

