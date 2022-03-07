(Bloomberg) -- The European Union could consider temporarily lifting a ban on imports of genetically modified grains from the U.S. and South America to help farmers struggling with supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.

Spain and France have also proposed a waiver on agricultural goods with traces of herbicide to increase stocks and seek alternative suppliers of mainly corn, which is key for the production of animal feed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets, has shocked commodity markets with disruptions to crops and fertilizers stoking already record high food costs.

“This is a warning call for us to think about having the capacity to provide food security to our 450 million citizens,” said Planas in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We need the European Union to add flexibility to grain import rules.”

If adopted, the measures could mark a shift from the bloc’s “Farm to Fork” strategy that included objectives to increase organic production and cut pesticide use. That strategy has raised concerns it could ultimately curb crop production in one of the world’s biggest producers of agri-food products.

Any additional imports of genetically modified grains would still need approval by EU’s authorities, and members states could decide whether to take them or not, he said.

Planas said the EU should add targets for the production of vegetable protein and fertilizers as part of its long-term strategy.

Alternative Sources

Spain is also proposing bolstering grain production by limiting crop rotation and using fallow land, Planas said.

Imports, however, are key as it will take years for Europe to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply of vegetable protein, Planas said. The U.S. and Argentina aren’t the only markets that may help underpin Europe’s current needs, said Planas, adding the situation is evolving positively.

Ukraine is the main supplier of corn and sunflower oil to Spain, providing almost 30% and 62% of imports respectively, according to the ministry. Planas said the country has already imported around 1.9 million tonnes of corn to supply its meat industries for at least 45 days and can make up for a drop in sunflower oil with local olive oil output.

Imports from other destinations and the substitution of oil with local output will likely further increase food prices in a country struggling with 33-year high inflation.

Spain also fulfills internally about half of its nitrogenous fertilizer demand, which is being affected by the surge in gas prices, so the government “isn’t not worried.”

