(Bloomberg) -- A top World Health Organization official called on European countries to beef up virus monitoring and bring back some curbs to tackle Covid-19’s resurgence in bid to protect health systems and avert disruption.

Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, asked governments to promote mask-wearing in public transportation, ventilate crowded spaces like schools, and bolster vaccination as he forecast “a challenging autumn and winter.”

The number of cases in Europe has tripled in the past six weeks, with almost 3 million infections reported last week, Kluge said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“We’re all aware of the tools we have to keep ourselves safe, assess our level of risk, and take the necessary steps to protect others if we get infected,” Kluge said. “Make your own informed decisions. Just because a mask isn’t mandated doesn’t mean it’s prohibited.”

Governments across Europe have been reluctant to embrace mandatory measures, instead opting to roll out additional booster shots to the most vulnerable, deliver safety messages and let citizens make their own choices. Kluge’s remarks come one day after an editorial published in the medical journal BMJ that said the pandemic poses an existential threat to the UK’s National Health Service.

The WHO official also said most countries have reduced surveillance too much, creating “a dangerous blind spot” in scientists’ understanding of how the virus is evolving.

“Covid-19 remains a nasty and potentially deadly illness,” Kluge said.

