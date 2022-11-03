(Bloomberg) -- Europe faces a shortage of natural gas in 2023 and could struggle to get even half the amount it needs next summer to refill storage sites, the International Energy Agency warned.

Next year’s supply gap could be as much as 30 billion cubic meters of gas if Russian pipeline flows halt and demand from China rebounds, the IEA said in a report Thursday. The agency repeated its call for measures to bring down gas demand in order to ease the energy crisis.

The outlook echoes industry concerns that next winter will be more challenging than this one because of the longer period with less gas from Russia, once Europe’s biggest supplier. So far, record imports of liquefied natural gas, lower demand and unusually mild autumn weather has kept inventories brimming and reduced the risks of shortages this winter.

But what helped Europe this year won’t be guaranteed in 2023, as Russian deliveries are likely to be much lower and competition from China for available LNG will increase.

“We are seeing that in different parts of Europe there is a risk of complacency creeping up in the debate,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “Europe needs to take immediate action to avoid the risk of a natural gas shortage next year.”

While Russian gas deliveries are expected at about 60 billion cubic meters this year, they will probably fall to less than half of that in 2023 or could stop completely, the IEA said.

LNG demand in China, on the other hand, could rebound to near 2021 levels as the economy recovers after Covid-related lockdowns. This could soak up more than 85% of the expected increase in global LNG supply next year, and put a lid on how much is available for Europe.

Challenging Gap

The shortfall means Europe may lack almost half of the volume it needs to fill storage sites to 95% by next winter. Storage facilities could only get 65% full unless the “challenging” gap in supply is narrowed, Birol said.

The estimate implies consumption falls by 11% this winter, compared to the five-year average, and the region ends this heating season with storage sites about 30% full.

Birol plans to hold meetings from tomorrow with “several European governments” to ring “the alarm bell for next winter,” he said.

The IEA plans to present a roadmap on how to reduce the gas shortfall next year via concrete policy measures, such as accelerated investment in energy efficiency and renewables, as well as extension of nuclear power plants in some countries until next spring or even beyond that, he said.

