(Bloomberg) -- European companies that need to refinance their bonds have never been faced with costs this high.

The difference corporates need to pay if they sold bonds now compared to the coupons on their existing debt climbed to 250 basis points, the highest since a Bloomberg index of euro-denominated investment-grade bonds began in 1998. In other words, companies have to pay an additional 2.5 million euros ($2.4 million) for every 100 million euros that they borrow.

It’s a blow to a market that has spent most of the past decade with cheaper refinancing costs. At the start of the year, new bonds were about 90 basis points cheaper than outstanding debt. The magnitude of the spike this year is unlike anything the market has seen. The 339 basis point jump so far in 2022 through Friday is well over a 100 basis points above the last record set in 1999, according to the index. And given that the European Central Bank -- together with global peers -- is nowhere near ending its fight against inflation, refinancing costs are set to continue rising.

The majority of the index constituents are of corporate bonds issued by firms in the euro area, but just under 10% are British. While negative sentiment over the UK government’s tax cuts -- which sent the pound to an all-time low -- is raising credit risk euro-denominated corporate bonds, the Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate has a one-day lag.

“Corporates are going into this challenging period from a position of strength, but the speed and magnitude in funding costs does point to a material increase in defaults, albeit from a very low base,” said Daniel Ender, a credit analyst at Actiam NV, which oversees about 22 billion euros. “Defaults will likely increase from historical lows to above their long-term average.”

That gives companies a headache they probably hadn’t planned for, at a time when supply chains are sill strained, costs are rising, and economies worldwide are edging closer to a recession. And in the midst of it all is an energy crisis driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which carries a plethora of uncertainties given President Vladimir Putin’s plan to boost defense expenditure.

More than a quarter of the roughly 750 junk-rated euro bonds tracked by a Bloomberg index are trading at distressed levels, compared to just two at the end of last year. ING Bank NV strategists expect the annual rate of default to rise to about 5.6% in Europe from under 2% currently.

Primary Market

But even for companies that decide to go ahead and refinance their bonds, they’ll be met with a market that has a clear preference for the safest of credits, and require significant extra costs.

Of the 138 syndicated bond tranches sold in Europe this month through Friday, 96% of them were by investment grade names. And the average new issue concessions they paid to get their deals done was about 12 basis points, roughly three-times more than the premium they paid this time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Worsening fundamentals should theoretically lead to more widening of spreads,” strategists Timothy Rahill and Jeroen van den Broek wrote in a note. “We expect to see more weakness and volatility for credit markets ahead.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.