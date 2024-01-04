(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose for a second day as a cold snap is poised to sweep in from the north and the recent flare-up of tensions in the Middle East stokes concern over supplies.

Benchmark futures gained as much as 5.2% to the highest in a week. Temperatures across western Europe are set to drop below seasonal norms, boosting gas demand for heating and power generation.

For now, ample piped supply from Norway, strong liquefied natural gas flows and stockpiles that remain well above the seasonal average kept a lid on prices. Yet, much depends on how long the cold spell will last. Several LNG vessels are delaying arrivals in the UK and Northwest Europe due to bad weather, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, adding some nervousness to the market.

Some weather models point to milder conditions in February, potentially easing demand for heating fuel. Still, traders are monitoring tensions in the Middle East as fears of disruption to fuel supplies transiting the Red Sea resurface.

“Each and every impact on supply is drawing knee-jerk reactions, despite healthy storage levels, as a cold snap is expected across the bloc,” said Tim Partridge, head of trading and risk management at LG Energy Group.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 1.7% higher at €33.35 a megawatt-hour by 5:14 p.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract added 2.6%.

