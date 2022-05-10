(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures headed for a third day of declines as warm weather and stable supplies keep prices in check despite persistent concerns over fuel flows from Russia.

The benchmark front-month contract hit a three-week low amid steady liquefied natural gas imports and a high pressure system across western Europe providing milder weather throughout the region. Muted demand in Asia, with lockdowns wreaking havoc on China’s economy, is also adding to bearish sentiments.

Yet, Russia’s demand for a new payment system in rubles has dominated the market for weeks, amid warnings that pipeline gas supplies -- key for Europe -- may be curtailed if buyers don’t comply. Poland and Bulgaria have already been cut off after they failed to meet Moscow’s requirements. Most payment deadlines for other countries fall later this month.

“Energy prices will continue to focus mainly on political actions this month, and how they could further tighten or relax the mid to long-term situation,” Andy Sommer, head of fundamental analysis and modeling at Axpo Solutions AG, said in a note.

Dutch month-ahead gas, benchmark for Europe, dropped as much as 5.2% to the lowest since April 19. It traded 4.3% lower at 88.75 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:40 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Traders are also closely watching the European Union’s talks about proposed sanctions on Russian oil imports, and whether Moscow would retaliate with gas supplies. A ban on Russian gas would be a “difficult” step for the world to take, Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday.

German power for next month dropped as much as 6.5% to the lowest level since Feb. 23, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as gas prices shake off concerns over French nuclear energy production. In addition, wind output in some parts of Europe, including the U.K. and Germany, is strong this week, damping gas usage in the power sector.

Electricite de France SA said it probably would have to limit reactor output this week due to warm temperatures in the rivers it uses for cooling water. With warm temperatures in western Europe set to last until at least the end of May, the issue could continue into the summer months.

