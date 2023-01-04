(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe extended declines as warm weather curbs demand and eases pressure on politicians and central bankers.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 7.8% to the lowest since mid-February. Mild conditions have spread across the region, with major cities like Berlin recording a warm start to the year. While cooler weather is expected in some parts next week, central and southern Europe is expected to remain unseasonably warm, according to forecasts.

The warm spell has reduced the need for heating and alleviated concerns over quickly depleting gas inventories. it’s a blessing for policy makers and consumers who have struggled with surging prices over the past year, as also for central banks that have been forced to boost interest rates to quell inflation.

Dutch front-month gas futures were 6% lower at €68 a megawatt-hour as of 8:34 a.m. in Amsterdam, the lowest intraday level since Feb. 16. They dropped 6.1% on Tuesday.

Still, governments continue to urge people to boost energy saving. Much of the winter still lies ahead, and gas rate remain well above the five-year average for the time of the time.

