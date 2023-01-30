(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slipped again as the return of milder weather in the continent keeps a lid on heating demand, further easing the impact of a historic energy crunch.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 3.5%. While the continent’s gas inventories dropped last week amid a cold spell, they are still far above historic averages. Temperatures in northwest Europe are climbing back above seasonal norms and are expected to remain mild until mid-February, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

The warm winter, fuel savings and ample supplies of liquefied natural gas have eased prices dramatically after a turbulent year. While risks of supply disruptions and increased competition for LNG with Asia still remain, prospects are rising that Europe can cope both this winter and next even after Russia’s deep supply cuts.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, was lower at €53.50 a megawatt-hour by 8:23 a.m. in Amsterdam. They lost 17% last week, the biggest decline since December.

Gas storage levels dropped to some 72% as of Saturday, according to the Gas Infrastructure Europe data. But it’s still far above the 10-year average of 54% for this time of the year, and remains at the top end of the historic range.

That’s helping to keep prices in check even though supplies from Europe’s top provider, Norway, have been mostly curbed by maintenance in recent days. Flows from the country are recovering from last week lows, but are still below their maximum capacity with works continuing at a major processing plant after an outage.

EUROPE GAS OUTAGES: Works at Norway’s Kollsnes Continue

