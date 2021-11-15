(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas futures advanced on Monday, with traders waiting for more signals from Russia on its export plans for next month.

Gas shipments from Europe’s biggest supplier have recovered after a slump at the start of November, but are still far below last year’s levels. Auctions for December transit capacity through Ukraine and Poland later on Monday should cast a light on future volumes.

Gas flows via Mallnow in Germany, the termination point for Russia’s Yamal-Europe pipeline -- which runs through Belarus and Poland -- increased over the weekend. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he’ll talk to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who threatened to interrupt gas transit to energy-strapped Europe in the face of more sanctions from the region.

Any disruption in gas supplies would threaten the countries’ relationship as transit partners, Putin said.

Still, Gazprom may book extra pipeline space to deliver gas to Europe via Ukraine at the auctions, given lack of certainty about Belarus transit, Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said last week.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, rose as much as 7% and traded 4.4% higher at 79 euros a megawatt-hour by 8:53 a.m. in Amsterdam. The U.K. equivalent added 4.3% to 202.45 pence a therm.

Prices are rising as Europe gets its first winter cold spell, while gas stockpiles made for the heating season are at their lowest in more than a decade. Below-average temperatures in northern and western Europe are set to expand across most of the mainland during next week, according to Maxar.

“Unless the higher Russian flows materialize, cold weather early in the winter will lead to a longer period of high gas -- and power --prices,” said Carlos Torres Diaz, vice president and head of gas and power market research at Rystad Energy AS.

Europe might not see substantially higher supplies from Russia until its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline is approved and starts shipments, he said, but this could be offset by a “slightly better balanced” liquefied natural gas market.

