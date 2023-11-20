(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped after a vessel seized in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels renewed concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could affect vital waterways for the fuel.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 6.9% on Monday, halting a four-day run of declines. The increase was also driven by colder weather forecasts and higher crude prices ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Traders and analysts have warned that if the conflict in the Middle East widens it could disrupt fuel flows in the region, which were only locally affected so far. Tankers from Qatar, a top exporter of liquefied natural gas, regularly pass through the Red Sea on the way to Europe.

While the continent has headed into winter with full storage sites and ample LNG imports, an escalation could threaten its delicate supply balance. Europe continues to be vulnerable after last year’s energy crisis saw Russia curb pipeline gas flows.

Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen KK said the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier that it chartered, was taken in the southern part of the Red Sea on Sunday.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were up 5.2% to €47.42 a megawatt-hour at 8:32 a.m. in Amsterdam.

