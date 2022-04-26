Europe Gas Jumps as Much as 17% as Poland Prepares for Flow Halt

(Bloomberg) -- European gas surged as much as 17% as Poland’s gas grid operator said it’s preparing for a possible cut in flows.

Russia has halted gas deliveries to Poland under the Yamal contract, the Onet.pl website reported, citing Polish government sources it didn’t name. Onet said it confirmed the news at PGNiG, Poland’s dominant gas company.

European gas prices have been driven by concerns that the war in Ukraine could impact Russian gas supply. Europe has been in a race for energy sources to replace Russian gas, and LNG has been the lifeline limiting bigger spikes.

Benchmark futures traded 6.4% higher at 98.75 euros per megawatt-hour by 5:14 p.m. in Amsterdam.

