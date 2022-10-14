(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped to the lowest since late June, for a second weekly loss, as increasing stockpiles raised hopes the region will get through the winter even with dwindling Russian supplies.

Benchmark futures finished this volatile week with a 9.1% drop. Europe’s gas storage sites are 91% full, while top consumer Germany has hit 95%, a level it aimed to reach by Nov. 1. This boosts the continent’s chances of avoiding shortages or rationing.

Some weather forecasts also point to above-normal temperatures during the peak heating season between December and February, which would keep demand in check. Yet, reducing consumption remains crucial, and nations need to ensure there are enough reserves left at the end of winter -- to refill them in 2023 without Russian gas.

“The well-filled storage facilities will help us in winter but the storage facilities alone are not enough,” said Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, Germany’s energy regulator. He added that those volumes could cover about two cold winter months, and the country still needs inventories to be at least 40% full by Feb. 1.

Read more: Germany Reaches 95% Gas Storage Target Ahead of Schedule

The prospects of a mild winter could help the region reach its target to cut gas consumption by 15%. Scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service said there’s a 50-60% probability that the UK, much of the Mediterranean coast and parts of central Europe will see temperatures well above average in the next few months.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, declined 7.7% to 142 euros per megawatt-hour, the lowest since June 29. The UK equivalent contract fell 7.1% on Friday, also posting a second straight weekly drop.

Ukraine Risks

Still, prices remain about four times higher than normal for the time of year, with markets sensitive to any news that could jeopardize already tight supplies.

This week, Moscow escalated attacks on Ukraine, raising concerns about fuel flows crossing the country -- the last remaining pipeline route for Russian gas to western Europe. For now, those shipments are stable.

The market is adjusting to lost Russian volumes “through the shutdown of a lot of European industry, households being unable to afford their bills, and with unprecedented government subsidies,” said James Waddell, head of European gas at consultant Energy Aspects. “The market is balancing but it’s definitely not an optimal scenario.”

Meanwhile, a deal on capping gas prices in the European Union remains elusive as national leaders are divided on the idea. Steps that they could discuss at a summit next week also include common fuel purchases, and establishing a new index for liquefied natural gas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.