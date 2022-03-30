(Bloomberg) -- European energy prices surged as top consumer Germany activated an emergency plan to secure supplies, preparing for a potential disruption to Russian natural gas flows.

Benchmark gas futures traded in the Netherlands jumped more than 13% after the government in Berlin initiated the first of three possible phases of the plan, with a task force set to meet on a daily basis to monitor the situation. German power for next year surged as much as 6%.

The move comes as Russia plans to tell energy companies how to pay for its supplies in rubles as soon as Thursday, a demand G-7 nations unanimously rejected.

“Both sides remain at odds over the prospect,” Vinicius Romano, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a research note. “Sentiment is driving the market volatility.”

Europe has been trying to cut its dependency on Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine. Nations including Germany and the Netherlands have rushed to announce new projects to bring in more liquefied natural gas, while governments have held talks with industries to ration energy in the case of a supply cut.

“Clearly Moscow is trying to bully Western governments dependent on Russian energy to force them to pay in rubles and thereby break the broader sanctions strait jacket around Russia,” said Timothy Ash, a sovereign debt analyst at BlueBay Asset Management LLP.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, rose to a high of 123 euros a megawatt-hour. The U.K. equivalent contract rose as much as 10%.

German 2023 power jumped 6% to 186 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest since March 8, while the May contract rose as much as 6.5% on EEX.

President Vladimir Putin ordered his government, the central bank and Gazprom PJSC to prepare all necessary documents for the switch in payments by March 31. “Nobody will supply gas for free. This is just impossible,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week. “And it can only be paid for in rubles.”

For now, supplies from Gazprom through key pipeline routes, which cover about a third of gas demand in Europe, continue uninterrupted. Yet, continuing war in Ukraine and uncertainty over future gas shipments from Russia is keeping traders on edge.

The U.S. said Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, remains under threat even after Russia promised to scale back military operations there. The recent round of peace negotiations between the countries briefly spurred some optimism, though the talks didn’t result in a cease-fire agreement.

