(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures eased for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, easing some strains on the market after days of volatile trading.

Month-ahead Dutch benchmark futures fell as much as 8.5%, signaling that traders still see sluggish industrial demand and high inventory levels partially offsetting supply risks as the region prepares for the upcoming winter.

Prices have zigzagged in the past week amid an array of competing factors, including plant outages and the onset of unusually hot weather in Europe and Asia, which could raise cooling needs and competition for fuel imports. While fuller-than-average storage levels are still providing a sense of security as Europe prepares for the upcoming heating season, traders appear to be bracing for the possibility of a tighter market, with prices nearly 25% higher than they were at the start of this month.

Analysts at Bernstein expect Europe to enter the next winter with gas storages filled to the brim, but fall to 48% by the end of the season, somewhat below levels seen earlier this year. Citigroup Inc. analysts — among the most bearish — have said they expect third-quarter prices in Europe and Asia to average about 50% below their current levels.

Economic weakness in China has added to the subdued demand picture, with the government weighing a broad package of stimulus measures as pressure builds to boost activity.

Dutch month-ahead gas futures, Europe’s benchmark, traded 7.1% lower at €28.84 a megawatt-hour by 9:28 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract was down 7.6%.

--With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

