(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas declined following a day of wild swings amid anxiety over the safety of infrastructure that’s key to ensuring supply to the continent.

Benchmark futures settled 4% lower, after Norway’s grid operator said there was no disruption to gas transport following a hoax threat at the Ormen Lange field and Nyhamna processing facility earlier on Thursday. Output was normal, operator Shell Plc said.

Prices jumped earlier on fears over the projects, highlighting the scale of the market’s nervousness. There were similar fluctuations this week amid increased scrutiny around energy infrastructure, after recent blasts at the halted Nord Stream system put it out of commission indefinitely. A section of a crucial pipeline carrying Russian oil to Germany sprung a leak in Poland recently, but authorities later said it was probably an accident.

Read also: Europe Steps Up Defense of Energy Assets With Show of Force

Traders are on edge with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying any energy infrastructure in the world is at risk after the Nord Stream explosions, which he said benefit the US, Ukraine and Poland. The US and its allies have rejected those allegations and suggest Moscow may have been behind the underwater blasts.

“Volatility is the new normal,” said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Any incident -- serious or not so serious -- that could potentially result in disruption of either production or transport facilities used for supplies of non-Russian gas to Europe is bound to make the market more and more nervous.”

Worries over energy facilities are rising just as Russia’s escalating war in Ukraine is putting at risk the last pipeline route for Kremlin’s gas shipments to western Europe. For now, those flows are stable, albeit at the reduced levels of the past few months. A halt is a possible scenario after missile and drones attacks on energy infrastructure this week, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a Bloomberg TV interview Thursday.

“Any concerns over Norwegian deliveries, which have become Europe’s largest single source of gas supply since Russia’s weaponisation of gas exports, will play into very significant price spikes,” said James Waddell, head of European gas at consultant Energy Aspects.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, closed at 153.81 euros per megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent declined 4.3%, after jumping as much as 12% earlier. Benchmark German year-ahead power fell 2.3%.

The continent is facing a winter with the bare minimum gas from Russia, and any further disruption could mean wide-spread shortages and skyrocketing prices. Inventories are fuller than usual and imports of liquefied natural gas are ensuring availability, but a spell of cold weather or a prolonged outage could make the situation precarious.

“Current supply plus inventories should be sufficient to meet demand this winter” even if Russian gas transit via Ukraine stops, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding the likelihood of a halt has increased. Still, Europe pulling more LNG will tighten global supply next year, meaning higher risks for the continent next year, it said.

