Poland's presidential election just confirmed what officials in the European Union knew all along: they have an escalating problem in the east that they seemingly can do little about.

With incumbent Andrzej Duda winning by 51% to 49% against a pro-EU opponent, the vote at the weekend laid bare how divided the country is over its relationship with Brussels. While it wasn’t a referendum on membership of the bloc, it was a test of Polish attitudes toward the EU’s democratic standards and its desire for deeper integration.

Poland is the paradigm of the European project, a country that defined the continent’s tumultuous 20th century history and then its efforts to heal the wounds in the 21st. Poles receive more money from the EU on a net basis than any of the 27 members, with hundreds of billions of euros transforming the economy over the past 16 years.

Yet, at a time of renewed political and financial pressure, it has now cemented its role as a European rogue. As if to underscore the significance of Duda’s victory, Nigel Farage, one of the most prominent campaigners for Brexit in the U.K., expressed his support on Twitter. “Good to see a euroskeptic win in Poland,” he said.

Over the past five years, measures introduced by the governing Law & Justice party and endorsed by Duda have already raised alarms in other European capitals. With its “Poland first” mantra, the government in Warsaw waged a campaign against independent judges, turned public media into its mouthpiece and clashed with the EU on immigration and climate change.

Nationalist Project

Duda’s victory, albeit a less comfortable one than polls predicted before the coronavirus pandemic, follows a win for Law & Justice in parliamentary elections in October. It means the government can now rely again on the support of a president handpicked by party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

A politician who in 2018 described the EU as “an imaginary community from which we don’t gain much,” Duda, 48, based his campaign on Polish nationalism and euroskepticism. He lambasted foreign media, the gay community and neighboring Germany, portraying it as an enemy trying to undermine the country’s conservative Catholic values.

That stood in contrast to his challenger, Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, who said his top foreign policy goal would be to restore close political ties with Paris and Berlin. Also 48, he addressed supporters surrounded by the blue-and-yellow EU flag as well as Polish ones.

The question is what the EU can do to respond. So far, the authorities in Brussels haven’t managed to bring Poland back into the fold. While it opened up legal proceedings earlier this year over Poland’s introduction of restrictions on the independence of judges, any conclusion, let alone potential sanctions, are a long way off.

Budget Talks

There are murmurings from fiscally conservative countries that there should be strings attached to how the EU’s central seven-year budget is distributed, as a way of encouraging countries to stick to the rule of law.

Officials say, though, they don’t expect any wholesale changes when the 27 leaders meet for a summit on Friday in Brussels to thrash out the framework until 2027. In any case, a decision has to be agreed unanimously by all the government heads -- that includes the Polish prime minister, and his Hungarian ally, Viktor Orban.

“The EU can engage in further infringement actions and cut the money,” said Laurent Pech, professor of European law at Middlesex University in London. That would need political backing for sanctions, he said. “You would think that the EU will try to get ahead of the curve, but they are refusing to learn from their mistakes.”

Challenging Time

Indeed, Poland’s behavior presents a dilemma for the EU. While politicians from its European allies speak up against its unpicking of democratic institutions such as the courts, they are fearful of pushing against the will of the electorate. The concern is that it might tempt another country to follow the U.K. out of the bloc.

For some, Poland turning its back on the EU represents a wasted opportunity for a country that’s now the bloc’s fifth-biggest member.

“But this would require Law & Justice to end its rhetoric from past years -- that we want EU money, but not their EU values,” said Andrzej Rychard, a sociology professor at the Polish Academy of Science. “After Brexit, there is room for a more active Polish role in the EU.”

There’s nothing to suggest that Poland is planning to leave the EU. But the strength of support of a populist who uses Brussels as a scapegoat and sees Berlin as foe rather than friend, is another warning to an increasingly fractured bloc as the coronavirus and economic fallout tests its cohesion.

