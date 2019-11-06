(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Germany is sticking to its stance that Europe’s economic engine will pull through its current trough without a spending jolt, countering increasingly dire warnings from the IMF. Meantime, ECB official Robert Holzmann signaled that monetary policy has reached its limit, arguing it’s time for fiscal stimulus

Productivity in the U.S. unexpectedly posted the first decline in almost four years and labor costs accelerated. The culprit appears to have been gig economy workers, writes Carl Riccadonna

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may not be able to sign a partial trade deal until December, and two U.S. locations have been ruled out for their highly anticipated meeting

Hong Kong’s leaders are trying to prop up the deteriorating economy with fiscal spending. The problem is they’re doing it on the cheap

U.S. recession chances have inched down to 26% within the next 12 months, and Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans reckons the three interest-rate cuts this year have left the economy in a good place

Scott Johnson says his scorecard suggests Argentina and Turkey are most vulnerable to disruption in 2020, with South Africa and Colombia not far behind

U.K. budget officials are set to deliver a warning shot to politicians on Thursday amid fears that the campaign for the Dec. 12 general election could turn into an arms race of tax and spending promises

Australia’s property market is taking off again, but with few positive economic spillovers. Just look at the earnings report of the nation’s largest building materials firm

India announced a 250 billion-rupee ($3.5 billion) fund to salvage stalled residential projects in a bid to reverse slowing growth

K-Pop’s dark side: assault, prostitution, suicide, and spycams

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Jason Clenfield

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.