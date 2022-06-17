(Bloomberg) -- A breezy, summer night on the French Mediterranean coast turned into climate hell, when a strong gust of hot wind elevated temperatures to 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) from 22 degrees Celsius within three hours.

This rare atmospheric phenomenon, known as a heat burst, occurred amid a heat wave that started in Spain earlier this week and now is moving north, bringing unusually warm weather for this time of the year to France and the U.K.

The sudden surge early Wednesday broke June temperature records for France’s Bear Cape, and it’s the third-highest temperature ever recorded there. What makes it even more striking is that it wasn’t recorded in the middle of the day, but rather at 2:26 a.m., Meteo France forecaster Gaetan Heymes said.

The extreme heat also is unusual in its length: while heat waves usually last one or two days at their peak, this one is forecast to be around in Spain for about five days. That’s because it’s a “heat dome,” a high-pressure system of hot air hovering in the atmosphere over Europe that’s so big it’s preventing cooler systems from moving in.

Heat domes are being intensified by climate change, which is in turn fed by emissions of greenhouse gases. Scientists no longer study whether the warming of the planet affects the intensity of a heat wave, but rather by how much.

MORE: Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disasters

A heat wave so early in the year forced schools to take measures to protect children. Some regions in Spain cut teaching hours this week, and France closed some schools Friday. Children enrolled in elementary and middle schools in areas rated high-risk were allowed to stay home, the French education ministry said in a statement.

Warmer nighttime temperatures, like during the event at Bear Cape, are cutting sleep for billions of people and affecting women and older people more, according to a study published in May. Because our bodies need to cool down a little bit to fall asleep, the hotter it is outside, the more delayed the natural onset of sleep.

“Severe heat disrupts sleep, impairs cognitive performance, and is associated with increased risk of suicide or hospital admission for mental illness,” Radhika Khosla, director of the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Cooling at University of Oxford, said in a statement. “The global community must commit to sustainable cooling, or risk locking the world into a deadly feedback loop, where demand for cooling energy drives further greenhouse gas emissions and results in even more global warming.”

The extreme weather is affecting economic activity. In France, low flows and warm temperatures in the Rhone river mean it can’t be used as cooling water for one of Electricite de France SA's nuclear plants. Output at the St Alban station is expected to be limited until July 8, according to data from the grid operator RTE. With French nuclear availability already at the lowest since 2008, Europe can't afford to lose more nuclear output as gas supplies become more scarce.

Some parts of the southern half of the UK could reach 34 degrees Celsius, higher than the maximum temperature reached in all of last year, the UK Met Office said in a statement.

Temperatures were forecast to peak at around 40 degrees Celsius in most of Spain for the fourth consecutive day, according to Aemet weather agency. In France, the heat will get worse during the day and will peak Saturday, with northern regions registering temperatures as high as 42 degrees, according to Meteo France. In Italy, the Health Ministry issued an orange warning for high temperatures in Turin, Perugia, Florence and Brescia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.