(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s September heat wave will persist in Germany, France and Poland at the start of the week, while thunderstorms will break through in Spain and elsewhere.

Temperatures are seen 8.5C above the seasonal norm in parts of Germany on Monday, and 6.3C above in Paris, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Storms will roll into northern Spain and across swaths of France, and torrential rain is expected in Portugal.

The Northern Hemisphere endured searing heat this summer, with last month the warmest August on record, according to observation agency Copernicus. In Europe, one of the worst hit countries was Greece, which suffered deadly wildfires followed by storms and flooding, which left a trail of devastation.

In the UK, the mercury has topped 30C (86F) for a record seven consecutive days. Temperatures should slip back toward the norm by midweek, Maxar data shows. France has seen its hottest start to September since 1947, while the Netherlands and Belgium smashed through minimum-temperature records for the month on Sunday.

