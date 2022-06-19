(Bloomberg) --

The extreme heat that spread across Europe last week broke all-time records on Saturday in France, making it the earliest-recorded heat wave in the country.

France’s thermic indicator, an average of daily temperatures across the country, rose to 27.4 degrees Celsius (81.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, the highest-ever for the month, according to Meteo France. The heat wave has also brought scorching heat in Spain, Italy and parts of the UK.

Three towns in France broke all-time heat records, with Biarritz, a favorite of European royalty in the 19th century known for its mild summers, posting 42.9 degrees Celsius. At least 16 other cities and towns saw the highest temperatures for June, with most of the country’s west at around 40 degrees Celsius.

Spain and France are forecast to see milder temperatures over the next few days, according to the national weather agencies. The heat wave will move next into Italy, with temperatures in the country’s south and center set to rise to around 38 degrees Celsius, with some places reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Intense heat is contributing to the spread of wildfires, while Saharan dust brought by strong, southern winds is worsening air quality.

Climate change is making heat waves 5 to 10 times more intense than a century ago and they are between 1.8 and 4 degrees Celsius hotter, according to scientific data cited by Meteo France. Man-made global warming will likely lead to more extreme and more intense weather events, including heat waves, drought, rains and floods.

