Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss a possible state of emergency for the region of Madrid, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak with mayors of the country’s biggest cities about efforts to contain a recent surge in Europe’s largest economy.

Sanchez decided to hold the meeting after having two crisis calls with the head of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, on Thursday to discuss legal options for enforcing mobility restrictions in the area, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Sanchez presented three legal options to Diaz Ayuso, including the declaration of a state of emergency, and the regional president is due to respond Friday morning.

Tensions are rising in Europe as numerous countries post record increases in infections. France on Thursday moved to place more cities on maximum alert after daily coronavirus cases rose above 18,000 for a second straight day, while cases in Italy hit a six-month high.

Merkel will discuss containment measures with big-city officials after new Covid-19 cases exceeded 4,000 for the second day in a row -- levels not seen since April. Berlin has now become a risk area, and the capital’s residents face travel restrictions within Germany, while Frankfurt is approaching that threshold. Berlin will join other major European cities in shutting bars at 11 p.m. starting this weekend.

Gerd Landsberg, managing director of Germany’s cities and municipalities federation, said he expects Merkel to appeal to officials to do more to help enforce hygiene and distancing rules, possibly including bans on the sale of alcohol.

“There are still a lot of people who think it’s nonsense, and they create a party atmosphere where they seem to believe that nothing can happen to them,” Landsberg said Friday in an interview with ZDF television. “This is a marathon not a sprint, and unfortunately the fall and winter are only just starting. We need to stick together.”

Spanish Showdown

The Spanish cabinet meeting marks the latest twist in the deepening political and health crisis involving the Spanish capital and its surrounding region, including an acrimonious back-and-forth between national and local administrations. Diaz Ayuso, a member of the main opposition party to Sanchez’s Socialists, is an avid critic of the prime minister.

Under a state of emergency, the government can use extraordinary legal powers to limit people’s movement. Sanchez’s government used such powers between March and June as it imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. If the government decides to impose a new state of emergency on Friday, it would be targeted only at the Madrid region.

But first, Diaz Ayuso must notify Sanchez whether or not she wants it to happen, according to a statement late Thursday.

Sanchez and Diaz Ayuso spoke on Thursday after Madrid’s Supreme Court blocked the regional government from imposing restrictions on the capital and certain surrounding areas, arguing that they lacked legal grounds.

Like other European countries, Spanish coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing since the late summer, but the situation has been especially acute in Madrid in recent weeks.

The region recorded about 40% of Spain’s new infections on Thursday, while 40% of local intensive-care beds are occiped with Covid-19 patients -- far ahead of the national average of 18%.

