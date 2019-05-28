Europe Is Gunning for Italy, and Italy Is Gunning Right Back

(Bloomberg) -- Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, fresh off a rousing electoral victory, said he’ll now devote all his energy to changing the European Union’s “old and obsolete rules” and hammered the bloc over the prospect of sanctions against Italy.

The leader of the rightist League party, the dominant force in the ruling coalition after a decisive win in Sunday’s European parliamentary vote, told RTL 102.5 radio he’s waiting to see whether Brussels proposes a penalty over Italy’s failure to rein in debt.

The European Commission procedure would concern Italy’s failure to rein in debt, possibly leading to a 3.5 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) sanction, according to an official familiar with the matter.

“Do you think that in a historic moment with youth unemployment at 50% in some Italian regions, when we have to rush to hire doctors and nurses because otherwise the hospitals will be empty, someone in Brussels should -- in the name of rules of the past -- ask us” to pay a fine, Salvini said on RTL.

“All my energies will be devoted to changing these old and obsolete rules,” Salvini said. “If they want to, the leaders can get around a table and in 15 days write new rules putting jobs center-stage, not little numbers -- the new index of well-being must be the unemployment rate.”

Increased Clout

With increased clout at home following his election win, Salvini, who once called the Italy-Germany bond spread something he had for breakfast, is setting a collision course with the the EU. The focus in Brussels should be on “the real economy instead of finance,” he said.

The step to sanction Italy could come as part of the EU’s regular budget monitoring process, most likely on June 5, and would mark an escalation of Rome’s budget tussle with Brussels that roiled markets at the end of 2018.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds rose six basis points to 2.73% as of 9:45 a.m. in Rome, as investors faced the prospect of a renewed budget standoff. The spread over similar-maturity German debt touched 289 basis points, a two-week high. Two-year bond yields rose nine basis points to 0.70%.

Salvini, who said he’s sticking with the current government, denied a report in la Repubblica earlier Tuesday that he has given coalition ally the Five Star Movement a mid-July ultimatum to approve League-backed policies.

“Who am I to give out ultimatums?” Salvini said on RTL. “We have a historic battle ahead, to build the European dream.”

Salvini could seek early general elections on Sept. 29 if fellow-Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio of Five Star doesn’t agree on measures including lower taxes, more powers for northern regions and an Alpine rail link, Repubblica reported.

