(Bloomberg) -- Europe is looking to keep the coronavirus from ruining the Christmas holidays.

From allowing sales of traditional carp in the Czech Republic to the prospects of Irish pubs reopening, the continent is exploring ways to let people celebrate without reigniting the pandemic. Leaders will be laying out plans for the holiday season in the coming days.

After weeks of strict restrictions on contact, Europe has slowed the rapid spread of the disease, but hospitals remain stretched and authorities are wary of repeating the mistakes that led to a resurgence of infections in the fall. That means steps to ease curbs will be controlled and incremental.

“We will make a proposal for a gradual and coordinated approach to lifting containment measures,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week. “This will be very important to avoid the risk of yet another wave.”

With long winter months still to come, leaders will be under pressure to get the mix right. Any loosening risks more sickness and death, but voters are getting tired of restrictions all the same — police in Berlin last week had to roll out water cannons to break up protest against the latest lockdown.

Here’s the latest on the fight for Christmas from across Europe:

Germany | Europe’s largest economy is moving toward extending and tightening its shutdown restrictions until Dec. 20, including further limits on private gatherings, according to a proposal from state leaders. Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the country’s 16 state premiers on Wednesday to agree on a plan, which could include a ban on firework sales for New Year’s Eve.

U.K. | Boris Johnson’s government is looking at ways to ease restrictions for a few days over the holiday period so that families can get together. Universities have been given access to mass testing so that students can be allowed to travel home safely. In England, a tiered system of regional restrictions is due to go into place again on Dec. 2 to replace the current lockdown, but it will be stricter than the measures prior to the economic closure on Nov. 5. “We’re all working together to try to get an agreed set of rules for Christmas,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC Radio on Monday.

France | On Tuesday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron will detail a very gradual end of the second lockdown, with two priorities: avoiding a third wave and supporting retailers in the final weeks before Christmas. Shops, beyond food retailers, hope to be allowed to re-open around Dec. 1, with the domestic version of “Black Friday” postponed to Dec. 6. Restaurants and bars are to remain shut for the holiday season with confinement measures and travel limitations in place for some time.

Italy | The government is drafting a decree to control social contact until the New Year, and officials are considering pushing back the curfew until 11 p.m. to allow people more time for buying gifts, according to the Corriere della Sera. “Italians will need to prepare for a sober Christmas, with no big parties, hugs and kisses, as one week of unrestrained social gatherings would lead to a sharp steepening of the pandemic curve with more deaths and pressure on ICUs,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last week. “The country cannot afford that.”

Spain | Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that this Christmas “will be different,” saying the priority is to “avoid a third wave.” As infections fall, a plan is in the works with some regions already moving ahead. Catalonia is reopening bars and restaurants.

Belgium | After emerging as the worst outbreak in western Europe, Belgium has slowed the spread. The government will discuss relaxing restrictions for Christmas in a meeting on Friday. Under current lockdown rules, Belgians can invite only a single person per family into their homes. Singles are allowed two contacts, but not at the same time.

Czech Republic | The hard-hit eastern European country will allow sales of Christmas trees and live carp — the traditional Czech holiday meal — from tanks in the streets, according to Health Minister Jan Blatny. Most shops, including shopping malls, may open as early as Nov. 30 so that people can buy presents, with authorities acknowledging heavy pressure to ease restrictions. “Christmas is naturally an important factor,” Blatny said in Sunday television appearance. “As for me, it’s rather spiritual celebration of peace and calm, but for many people, it’s essentially about shopping and that’s how they show love for their fellows.”

Ireland | Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said Christmas will be different no matter exactly how restrictions are relaxed. In an interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he confirmed Ireland will exit its tightest shutdown level as planned early next month. The details are still being worked out, but it seems clear non-essential retailers such as toy stores will be allowed to reopen. The main battleground is over whether restaurants and bars will be allowed start operating again. Regardless of how it all works out, it will be different from normal and not everyone will be “on the lash for Christmas,” the premier said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.