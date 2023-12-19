(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s markets regulators are looking at ways to make the region more enticing for stock listings after a disappointing year for initial public offerings.

“One of the things we are working on is trying to think about what more we can do to really boost European capital markets to make sure they serve EU companies and investors,” Verena Ross, the chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “European markets are quite fragmented and that has made it more difficult for companies when they look at the choice of where to list.”

In the worst year for initial public offerings globally since the financial crisis, Europe saw a number of abandoned sales including private equity firm CVC’s long-awaited debut. “The capital markets have clearly been influenced by the interest rate environment. It hasn’t been a great IPO market generally this year,” said Ross.

The European Union has already spent several years looking to develop a capital markets union and a consolidated data feed to make its markets more accessible across the bloc, though the pace of change has stoked frustrations among policymakers.

“On top of that we need to think however more broadly, I believe, into what is ultimately behind supporting effective capital markets that are attractive to investors, and so that is something where further work clearly needs to be done over the next few years,” said Ross.

--With assistance from Natasha White.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.