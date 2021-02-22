7m ago
Europe Launches Space Program to Boost Secure Connections
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union unveiled several programs aimed at boosting the bloc’s civil, space and defense industries, including a low-earth orbit satellite infrastructure to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink network.
The push will aim to provide reliable, secure and cost-effective connectivity for governmental and commercial communications, as well as high-speed broadband throughout Europe, the European Commission said on Monday.
The commission said it was currently carrying out a feasibility study to specify the project’s scope and associated costs.
- Other EU programs announced Monday are designed to manage satellite traffic in space to avoid collisions and to further develop European drone capabilities.
- The action plan also includes measures for efficient investments in the space and defense sectors to ensure there’s no overlap.
- Officials also call for technological developments in the space and defense sectors to benefit the civil sector, and vice versa
